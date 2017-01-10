Eleanor Preston, 98, Gering

Eleanor Preston, 98 of Gering, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Heritage Estates.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Gering with Pastor Seth Leypoldt and Pastor Lauren Ekdahl officiating. Private family interment will be at Pleasant Hill (Hull) Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 1-7 p.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to Legacy of the Plains Museum (Preston Fund), Alzheimers Association or donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

On April 30, 1918, Eleanor Virginia George was born to John Andrew and Cordelia Elizabeth (Peters) George in Mitchell, Nebraska. She attended Mitchell Valley and Mitchell schools while living with her grandparents, Wilber and Frances Peters during the school year. Eleanor spend her summers with her parents at the ranch south of Morrill. While attending school, she worked at the 5 & 10 store in Mitchell. She graduated with the Mitchell High School Class of 1936 and attended Chadron State College for a year.

Eleanor Virginia George married Robert Neal Preston on September 27, 1941 in Bridgeport, Nebraska. The wedding was attended by her parents. Bob and Eleanor lived in a small trailer house in Lyman, while Bob worked at the Lyman Sugar Factory. Bob joined the Marine Corps on October 8, 1942 and was shipped to the San Diego area for training. In November of 1942, Eleanor traveled to be near Bob. In the spring of 1943, he shipped out for the South Pacific and Eleanor returned home to live with her parents. After her first son, Jack was born, she and Jack lived one month with her parents and then the next moths with her in-laws and back and forth each month. When Bob returned and was stationed at an ordinance depot near Spokane, WA, Eleanor and Jack, nearly two years old, joined him during his short assignment before his discharge.

In the fall of 1945, Eleanor and Bob moved a house from Yoder, Wyoming to a hilltop near his father’s homestead south of Lyman. This was to be the home where they raised three boys: Jack, Carl and Don. Bob began farming his father’s and other land. Eleanor was active in the Hull Community Club, Eastern Star and with the boys in American Sunday School Union, Boy Scouts and 4-H. A neighbor was heard to say, that poor Mrs. Preston, she has only boys.

Eleanor and Bob moved to the Northfield Addition of Gering in 1974. They were so unused to living close to others that they made a neighborhood map with all their neighbor’s locations.

They were involved in the First United Methodist Church in Gering and Eleanor faithfully attended the weekly Methodist circle. They always had a cat the last of which was Squeak. She always had a smile for everyone. To keep her mind active, she worked crosswords and word finds each day. Eleanor followed in her mother, grandmother and great grandmother’s skill at handwork which included cross stitching and quilting. One year her quilt won top ribbon at the Scotts Bluff County Fair and it was sent to the Nebraska State Fair.

She enjoyed traveling and visiting and writing friends, even keeping in contact with descendants of her grandmother’s friends such as the Nakayama’s of Mitchell Valley and the Brady’s and Stemler’s of 66 Mountain and classmate Julia Laucomer Wiells.

After Bob died in the spring of 2009, Eleanor lived alone until the fall when she moved into Heritage Estates because of health issues. She suffered from dementia the last few years of her life.

Eleanor is survived by son Jack Preston and Nancy Haney of Lyman; son Don and Sandy Preston of Minatare; grandchildren Sherry Preston of Gering, Julie (Preston) and David Dempster of Mankato, MN, Danielle (Preston) and Broc Brown of Gering, NE and John and Glenda Preston of Sealy, TX, Reginald and Kate Preston of Pawcatuck, CT and Andrew and Sarah Preston of Escondido, CA and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Preston, son Carl Preston, brother Wilber George and daughter-in-law Judy Preston.