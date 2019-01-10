Elisa Magdaleno, 88, Minatare

Elisa Magdaleno, 88, of Minatare, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in Gothenburg, Nebraska. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the Assembly of God Church in Minatare with Pastor Paul Munoz officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Minatare following the service. Memories and condolences for the family may be shared at www.dugankramer.com

Elisa Campos Magdaleno was born to Jose and Aurora Ojeda Campos in Van Horn, Texas, on August 15, 1930. She was the second of eight children. She married Ernesto Magdaleno on September 23, 1965, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and lived there until moving to Minatare, Nebraska, where they lived with their 3 children, Cynthia Meridith, Ernest Magdaleno (Janene), and Carlos Magdaleno (Angie). She loved her grandchildren: J.C. Meridith, Elisa Meridith, and great grandson, Deckard Meridith (Cynthia); Ernest III, Timothy, Perris, Raschelle (Ernest and Janene); and Ali and Carlos (Carlos and Angie).

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ernesto; her children and grandchildren; 4 sisters and 1 brother: Hope Reyes (Jose), Virginia Yakel (Jim), Pauline Perez, Christina Magdaleno (Dave), Adolfo; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Angelina; younger brother, Jose; her brothers-in-law, Raymond Brionez and Philip Perez; and 1 sister-in-law, Andrea Campos.

Elisa carried Christ in her heart throughout her life. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Minatare from 1979 – 2015, when she could no longer physically attend. She would want us to continue serving Jesus Christ and praying for each other. She served Him completely and happily and put Him first in everything in her life. Her faith serves as an example for us. The only thing second to Christ was her family, whom she cherished and loved. She would always remind us just how much she loved us every chance she got as she cooked our favorite meals for us. As we carry on, let us remember her with love and cherish the time we had with her. We know she’s with Christ now, can see, and is growing a beautiful garden of flowers, chiles, cucumbers, carrots, and spinach. She is now with her loved ones whom she missed so much.

God bless you.