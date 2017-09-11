Elizabeth D. “Betty” Schnell, Alliance

Elizabeth D. “Betty” Schnell walked through Heaven’s gates on September 5, 2017.

If you didn’t know Betty you missed knowing one of God’s most humble servants. She was born on August 21, 1927 in Lincoln, NE to Adam and Mollie (Bort) Nuss.

On September 23, 1945 she was united in marriage to Pete Schnell in Scottsbluff, NE. To this marriage were born 9 children, Larry P. (Pam) Schnell, Judy (the late Gerald) Swesey, The late Kenneth Schnell, Linda (the late Jim) Shannon, Peggy Schnell, Paul (Brenda) Schnell, Steve Schnell all of Alliance, Dr. Roy (Vonda) Schnell of North Platte and Nancy (Mike) Sorensen of Grand Island NE.

Betty had earned her Master’s in Wife, Mother, and Homemaker. The degree culminated over many years of sacrifice and commitment to those in her charge. Motivated by love, she tended to 9 children and a husband through life’s daily battles: cooking, mending, sewing, cleaning, tending the sick, managing a budget, fixing the broken, gardening, canning, being a farmer’s wife, teaching her children respect and humility, and so much more. Especially prayer, she was a fierce prayer warrior; no one was forgotten, praying for the known and unknown troubles and spiritual battles she knew we faced daily. She had a prayer closet, and used it.

She is survived by her 8 children, 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and his family, her son, Kenneth, her sons-in-law, Jim Shannon and Gerald Swesey, her siblings, Dorothy Fritzler, Julius “Sonny” Nuss, Lorraine Chapman, Eleanor Butler, Margie Lindhorst and Meldy Bertram.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church with Reverend Richard C. Mueller officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. There will be a meal served prior to the service for family and out of town guests.

Memorials may be given to the family.