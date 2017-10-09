Elizabeth Harris, 94, Chappell, Nebraska died October 8, 2017 at Miller Memorial Care Center in Chappell.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Harris family.

Elizabeth was the daughter of Bertha (Nensteil) and Edward Nelson and was born on March 29, 1923 on a farm south of Chappell. When she was three years old her father passed away and when she was seven her mother married Hans Hansen. She graduated from Deuel County High School with the class of 1941.

On October 10, 1943 she married Walter Harris and they made their home on a farm west of Chappell until moving to their home in Chappell in 1981. They had three children: Dorothy, Margaret, and Clayton.

Elizabeth was a member of VFW Auxiliary, Sunbeam Club, United Methodist Church, and she bowled on leagues for many years. She enjoyed bus trips to the casinos as well as organized group trips to various destinations near and far.

Survivors include her daughters Dorothy (Allen) Wilson of Reno NV and Margaret Harris of Lincoln NE; brother Ed Nelson of New Mexico; sister-in-law Marj Nelson of Lodgepole; grandson John Wilson, as well as several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter Harris, son Clayton Harris, grandson Bob Wilson, brother Art Nelson.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Her family would like to thank Miller Memorial Care Center for their kind and compassionate care these last 10 years.