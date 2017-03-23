Elizabeth J. Dueker, 101, Scottsbluff

Elizabeth J. Dueker, 101, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Interment will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Memorials have been designated to the First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Beth was born January 13, 1916, the eighth of nine children to James Asa and Lulu (Parks) Cadwell. She was born on the family farm eight miles north of Bayard. Beth graduated from Bayard High School in 1933 and attended Chadron Normal School for two years. She taught in rural elementary schools for seven years before marrying Glenn Dueker in 1940. They farmed and ranched in the Goodstreak area north of Bayard until retiring in 1976. Beth moved to The Village in Scottsbluff after Glenn passed away in 2008. She resided at Heritage Estates for the past year.

Beth was a member of the Goodstreak Women’s Club, Elks Lodge, First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff and PEO Chapter HN of Scottsbluff. She enjoyed reading, traveling, Cornhusker football, playing bridge and dancing to music from the Big Band Era. Friends and family were very important in her life.

Survivors include her four children, Chuck (Linda) Dueker of Albuquerque, NM, John (Jeanne) Dueker of Chadron, Greg (Marilyn) Dueker of Gering and Connie Redmon of Colorado Springs, CO; eight grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters; four brothers; a son-in-law; and one grandson.

The family extends a thank you to all the staff at The Village, Regional West Hospice and Heritage Estates for their wonderful care.