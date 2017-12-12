Elizabeth “Liz” Schaneman was born to farmers Conrad and Katherine (Kaiser) Schaneman, immigrants from Norka, Russia, on Feb. 9, 1924, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the fifth of the Schaneman’s 13 children.

She was baptized at Salem Church in Scottsbluff and attended country school at Victory Hill, where she was able to finish 10th grade. As one of the oldest girls in her family, Liz was expected to stay home and help her mother with her 12 brothers and sisters, but that didn’t’ stop Liz from furthering her education on her own. Liz was a lifelong learner who read the newspaper every day, and was always interested in current events, politics and sports. She watched Big Red football and loved to discuss the Huskers’ big plays.



Liz shared with her children stories of the fun she and her brothers and sisters had in their early years. She’d recall how, after beet harvest was done, furniture in the family living room was moved to provide dancing room, and the children danced all night long. The family also enjoyed playing softball, she said, and she grinned as she noted there were enough players in the family that they could field two teams – if not full teams, definitely enough to play.



When she was 20, Liz left the farm to work at the Swift Packing Plant in Scottsbluff, going home to the farm on weekends to help her mother. She often spoke of how she enjoyed those years.



Family was all-important to Liz, and she also provided care for her grandchildren as they were growing up. She enjoyed the many special relationships she cultivated with these children and other friends, all of whom remained very important to her throughout her life. She made baby blankets for nieces and nephews, and for the newborn babies of friends.



Liz married Everett Stitt Nov. 3, 1946. They farmed east of Minatare, raising four children: Linda, Ronnie, Bob and Carol. Liz was an amazing cook and baker, cooking day in and day out. Her children remember the special cut-out cakes and dinners she made for their birthdays. Liz helped on the farm in every way possible, including driving the farm truck and hoeing beets and beans. She took coffee and treats out for Everett and the hired men 2 ½ hours after their workday began as a way of preventing accidents by providing them a short break and something to eat. She also raised beautiful vegetable and flower gardens.

In addition to her work on the farm, Liz also worked in town. At different times she was a chef at Gary’s Night Club and at the Flame Lounge. She pressed clothes at Nordstrom’s Cleaners, worked as a receptionist at Nebraska Western College, worked in fire restoration, and babysat for children all over the valley. She made cinnamon rolls for the feedlot for over five years, and delivered them warm and wonderful for the feedlot’s first break of the day. Her last job was as a senior companion, which she did until she was 88.



Active in the Presbyterian Church in Minatare, Liz helped with fall dinner fundraisers and many other functions, and served as an elder and as a deacon. She also was active in the American Legion. When Everett served as the American Legion Commander, Liz was president of the Auxiliary, while eldest daughter Linda was president of the Junior Auxiliary.

She loved to play Bingo, and she especially loved to win the jackpot when she was the only winner. Her children recall her happiness when she called to tell them she’d won; her perennial question at the time of a win was “Do you need any money?” Generosity, compassion and caring came naturally to kind-hearted Liz. It seemed at least once a week she was taking pies or cinnamon rolls to someone who was ill to help out and let them know they were remembered.

Liz also loved music, ice cream, margaritas and fuzzy navels. She was especially fond of hearing Luciano Pavarotti, saying his singing reminded her of her father, who was a tenor and also had a beautiful voice. She had a great laugh, heard often as she watched her favorite TV comedies.

She enjoyed everyday pleasures, like having toast with son Bob, Friday hair appointments followed by lunch with son Ronnie, Sunday dinners with Bob and Becky, and daily phone conversations with daughter Carol. Watching her flowers bloom, conversations with friends, and cheerleading for her grandchildren as she listened to stories of their successes all were fun for her. On the day of the Kentucky Derby she and daughter Linda would call each other and wage their bets between the two of them, watch the race from their own homes and cheer by phone as the horses ran.

Travel was high on Liz’s list, and thanks to favorite son-in-law Joel Gajardo, she was able to do so. Starting in 1985 she saw many parts of the world, traveling to the Jersey shore; Washington, D.C., where she was especially taken with the Lincoln Memorial; New York City; Maui, Hawaii; St. Augustine, Florida; Kansas City; and the cities of Chillian, Talca, Santiago and El Quisco in Chile, South America.

While Liz celebrates in Heaven now, the life lessons, values and traditions she taught live on in those who loved her. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Linda Stitt; Ronnie Stitt; Bob and Becky Stitt; Carol Stitt and Joel Gajardo; as well as grandchildren and their spouses Wendi Stitt-Ernst and Carey Ernst; Sandi Stitt-Short and Jerry Short; Cory Stitt; April and Troy Rosencutter; Jake and Megan Stitt; Elizabeth Gajardo-Stitt and Katie Gajardo- Stitt and Cheyenne Kurz; and great-grandchildren Shane and Trevor Ernst; Boone and Ellis Rosencutter. In addition, Liz is survived by sisters Ann Foos and Norma Conrad; brothers Walter Schaneman and LeRoy Schaneman and wife Elyene; sisters-in-law Mildred Schaneman, Clara Schaneman and Dorothy Schaneman; Godchildren Dick Schledewitz, Cynthia Foos Reece, Corrie Cooley and Dough Buxbaum; nieces and nephews. Liz also had many special friends, including Emma Marker; Freda Schaneman (deceased); Doris Schaneman (deceased); Bonnie Sutton; Drew Holman; Pat and Tiffany Kurz; Judy Nelson and Lynn Rex.

Liz’s children are grateful to and thank Liz’s son and his wife, Bob and Becky Stitt, for all they did over the years to make it possible for Liz to remain in her home. It was a priceless gift.

A celebration of Liz’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 16 at the Minatare Presbyterian Church, with burial at the Minatare Cemetery following the service. The family requests memorials be made to the Minatare Presbyterian Church in Minatare or Friends of Foster Children, P.O. Box 541034, Omaha, NE 68154. Visitation is from1-7 p.m. Friday at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.