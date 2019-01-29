Ellen E. Bartlett, 93, Scottsbluff

Ellen E Bartlett, 93 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering.

Her memorial graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with cremation following. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Ellen was born on January 4, 1926 to Williamm and Ellen Estella (Stewart) Kubes in Potter, Nebraska. She received her education in Potter, graduating from Potter High School. She attended New Mexico A & M college and graduated with a BA in business. She married Everett Barlett in 1954 in Fort Collins, Colorado and made their home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church.

Survivors include her daughter Kasandra T Zavrie-Higdon (aka Teresa Bartlett) granddaughter Sarah E Harris, grandson Sterling M Aceto, grandson Michael Everett Aceto II and granddaughter Autumn Aceto and numerous extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and her husband.