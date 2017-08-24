Elma Plasencio Castillo, 47, Scottsbluff

Elma Plasencio Castillo, 47, of Scottsbluff, went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, August, 21, 2017 at the University Hospital of Denver in Aurora, CO.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2017 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff at 10:00 AM with Ezequiel Plasencio officiating with a visitation starting at 9:00 AM. Burial to follow at Mitchell Valley Cemetery. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Elma was born to Estaban and Manuela (Garcia) Plasencio in Hale Center, Texas. She spent her life living for her God and family. She was a life time member of the Church of God. She was a woman of many talents and there wasn’t anything she couldn’t do. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved to share it with the world. She will be remembered for her golden heart.

Survivors include husband Michael Castillo, Sr.; children Rosalinda Castillo, Matthew Castillo, Michael Castillo and Misty Castillo; 9 grandchildren; brothers and sisters Dina Plasencio Hernandez, Rachel Viurquez, Frances Garcia, Alice Garcia, Neomi Magallan, David Plasencio, Steve Plasencio, Joel Plasencio and Joe Plasencio and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two cousins.