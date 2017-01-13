Elton “Roy” Theorine, 65, of Kimball, died at his home on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Steven Pettit officiating. Burial will be in the Kimball Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Tuesday. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Roy’s Tribute Wall and leave stories and condolences for the family. Memorials may be given in memory of Roy to the American Cancer Society. The services for Roy have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Elton Roy Theorine was born in Bastrop, Louisanna on January 7, 1952, the son of Oscar and Betty (Bonnell) Theorine. He lived in

several places with his family while he was growing up. The family moved to Colorado in 1969. Roy worked as a cook in hotel restaurants and he also manufactured trailers. He worked for many manufacturing companies throughout his life. He was married to Karen Tracy on September 1, 1984 in Commerce City, Colorado.

They lived in Colorado until moving to Kimball in 2010.

Roy worked for I.O.S. in Kimball threading and cutting oilfield pipe. He retired in March of 2016 due to health related issues. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at home watching horror films. He was a Denver Broncos fan and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving and devoted husband.

Survivors include his wife Karen Theorine of Kimball, NE; brothers Gus (Liz) Theorine of Thornton, CO., and Vistor Theorine of

Commerce City, CO; sister Judy (Gene) Evans of Monahans, TX., and Olga Smith of Denver, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother John Theorine.