Elvera Rasmussen, 88, Hay Springs

Funeral services for Elvera Rasmussen of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska with Father Joseph Joseph officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hay Springs, Nebraska. A VIGIL will be held on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7:00 PM at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Mrs. Rasmussen passed away on July 18, 2017 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs.

Elvera was born on April 12, 1929 in Moon, Wisconsin.

She was 88

Her survivors include:

(Sons:) Roger (Nancy) Rasmussen

(Daughters:) Fran Wallin, Robin Rasmussen

(Brothers:) Gerald S. Blonien

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Fire Department and Rescue Unit Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347

