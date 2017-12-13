Emery E. “Gene” Barry, 88, Scottsbluff

Emery E. “Gene” Barry, age 88, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Monday, December 11, 2017 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 from 10 AM – 6 PM at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with family in attendance from 5 – 6 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 10 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Craig Collins officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials have been established to the First United Methodist Church or to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Gene Barry was born on July 28, 1929 at Scottsbluff, NE to Emery McKinley and Ivey Ethel (Bailey) Barry and received his early education at the Scottsbluff public schools, graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 1948. After graduating, he joined the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country. He was honorably discharged in 1952. Gene married Reuby Wilds on June 12, 1960 at Scottsbluff, where they made their home. From this union, three children were born; Kimberly, Kevin, and Kurtis.

Family, work, and people were his passion. He was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church and the Noon Lions Club. He was a hard-worker and spent 36 years at the Kent New Agency as a route salesman until his first retirement in 1991. He retired two more times; from Panhandle Coop as everyone’s favorite carryout for 14 years in 2005, and in 2015 after 4 years as #1 in customer service at Taco Johns. Two highlights of his life include successfully hitchhiking from Scottsbluff to St. Louis in 1957 to attend the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star games, and attending the St. Louis Cardinals World Series games in 2011 in St. Louis.

Gene is survived by his brother H. Dale, children Kim (Tom) Ferguson of Scottsbluff, Kevin (Kim) Barry of Warrenton, MO, Kurtis (Christi) Barry of Colorado Springs, CO, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Emery and Ivey, sisters Sara and Dorothy, and the love of his life Reuby in 2008.