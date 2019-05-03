Emeterio R. Gonzales, 81, Minatare

Emeterio R. Gonzalez, 81, of Minatare, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his daughter’s home in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-6 PM at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with a Vigil Service held at 6 PM. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be held at 10 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 Fairview Cemetery with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Emeterio was born March 3, 1938 at Laredo, Texas to Catarino and Susana (Rosel) Gonzalez. He was raised and eduated at Laredo. He married Olivia San Miguel and to this union six children were born. The couple later divorced. Emeterio was united in marriage to Maria A. Cancino on August 2, 1991 at Gering. The couple made their home in Minatare.

Emeterio worked as a self-employed truck driver and diesel mechanic all of his life. He raised his family in the Catholic faith and demonstrated a hard work ethic that they admired.

Emeterio is survived by his wife Mary of Minatare; children: Elena G. Chavez of San Antonio, TX, Ernest Gonzalez of Amarillo, TX, Gloria Gonzalez (Leo Bardo Sotelo) of Mesa, AZ, Teresa (Javier) Duarte of Scottsbluff, and Thomas Gonzalez of Scottsbluff; step-daughter Lupita Vera of Edinberg, TX; 27 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister Guadalupe Villanueva of Scottsbluff; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Emeterio was preceded in death by his parents, son Emeterio, Jr., grandson David Lee Chavez, two great-grandsons, three brothers, and three sisters.