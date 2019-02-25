Emilia (Emily) Jurado, 83, died Wednesday February 20th, 2019, at the Mitchell Care Center, in Mitchell, Nebraska, surrounded by her children. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday February 25th 2019, at 10:30am Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering Nebraska with Father Mike McDonald as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. Her viewing will be held Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church from 3pm-6pm followed by a Rosary at 6pm. The Jurado family respectfully request that memorials in Emily’s honor be made in care of Regional West Hospice or Mitchell Care Center. Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Emilia was born in Bryan, Texas. She was the daughter of Domingo and Rafaela Aguallo and was the oldest of 10 siblings. Emilia married the love of her life, Santiago Jurado, in 1954 and resided in Torrington, Wyoming and was a proud full time house wife and mother, while raising their 7 children before moving to Gering, Nebraska in the early nineties. Over the course of her life Emilia developed many interests, and developed a passion for her crocheting, knitting and cooking of her fabulous Mexican food. She was highly recognized by everyone for her fondness and skills in gardening and planting of her flowers. She especially enjoyed the outdoors and was very proud that her dad taught her how to fish and fillet. She always enjoyed fishing with her brothers and would always giggle and laugh when she would outdo her brothers when fishing and filleting fish. Emilia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed traveling with her husband, Santiago, and her children and family.

She leaves behind seven children, son Jesse (Sharon) Jurado of Alliance, NE, daughter Ria (Terry) Scott of Scottsbluff, NE, daughter Teresa (Rick) Scott of Cleveland, NC, daughter Maria Jurado-Flynn of Atlanta, GA, son Joe (Beth) Jurado of Denver, CO, daughter Gloria (Anthony) Delgado of Denver, CO, daughter Esther (Brad) Holliday of Billings, MT, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Santiago Jurado and parents Domingo and Rafaela Aguallo and grandchild Michael Delgado.

The family would like to thank the Mitchell Care Center and Regional West Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided for their mom.