Emma S. Meter, 90, Gering

Emma was born August 5, 1928 in McGrew to Jacob and Alice (Lye) Schwartzkopf.

She married Robert Meter on March 17, 1946 in Bayard and to this union three children were born: Pat, Cindi and Robin.

Emma worked as a cook and baker in the cafeteria for Gering High School. She also sold cosmetics throughout the years and worked at Panhandle Coop providing food samples. Emma enjoyed gardening, canning and arranging flowers. She also liked crafts and ceramics and traveled with the Dorothy Bronson Singers as a chaperone attending many performances.

Emma was a member of Calvary Memorial Church where she was very active in various committees and church functions. She was a Godly woman and her strong faith in the Lord affected her family along with many others. She will be dearly remembered as a loving and giving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Robert of Scottsbluff; children, Pat (Garry) Gross of Gering, Cindi (Dan) Flammang of Scottsbluff and Robin (Kristi) Meter of Lincoln; twelve grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; along with many extended family members and friends.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, one as an infant; and six brothers.