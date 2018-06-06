Erika MacKay, 78, Sidney

Erika MacKay, 78 of Sidney, Nebraska died early Tuesday morning, June 5, 2018 at her home in Sidney.

A visitation will be held from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday evening, June 7, 2018 at the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney.

Memorials have been established to the Paralyzed Veterans.

Funeral services and burial will be in Corpus Christi, Texas next week.

Erika Edda MacKay, the daughter of Johan and Johanna (Genk) Schrenk was born March 4, 1940 in Hof/Saale, Germany. She was raised in Germany where she met and married Robert MacKay while he was stationed at the nearby U.S. Air Force Base.

She followed her husband in his military service to the United States where she became a U.S. citizen. She was a loving wife for 23 years until Robert’s death in July of 1979.

She moved to Sidney and met Larry Schroeder and had a beautiful 22 years with him until her death. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her long time significant other, Larry Schroeder of Sidney, NE; two sons: Michael J. MacKay and wife Faye of Sidney, NE and David A. MacKay and wife Brenda of Hot Springs Village, AR; two daughters: Sandi Keenon and husband Craig of Fernley, NV and Catherine Smith and husband Dr. Darryl of Corpus Christi, TX; one sister Rosa A. Myers of Sidney, NE; 11 Grandchildren and 8 Great-grandchildren.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the MacKay family.