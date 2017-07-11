Erin M. Aerni, 33, Kimball

Erin M.Aerni, 33, of Kimball, died on July 8, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July13, 2017 at the Harry McNeese Auditorium in the Kimball High School. Friends may stop to sign Erin’s register book on Wednesday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the Cantrell Funeral Home. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Erin’s Tribute Wall and leave stories and condolences for the family. Inurnment will be held in the Kimball Cemetery at a later date. Memorials have been established to the Erin Aerni Kimball Community Memorial Fund, this fund will be used to help various projects in the Kimball Community. The services for Erin have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Erin Michelle Aerni was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on October 2, 1983, the daughter of David and Barbara (Zuehlke) Nickel. She was raised in Cairo, Nebraska and attended school through her freshman year of high school in Centura, Nebraska. She transferred to Nebraska Christian High School in Central City, Nebraska and graduated in 2002. She attended one year of college in Amarillo, Texas, studying education. Erin then transferred to Toccoa, Georgia and graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English. She was married to Ross Aerni in Cairo, Nebraska on June 4, 2005. After graduating from college her family moved to Kimball where she began her teaching career. She received her master’s in 2017. Erin enjoyed running, piano and reading. She loved being outside. Her family and children were very important to her. She had a constant presence at the Kimball E-Free Church in discipleship and ministry support.

Survivors include her husband Ross Aerni of Kimball; children Gideon, Riley and Addi; parents David and Barbara Nickel of Cario, NE; sisters Jill (Ben) Ferguson and Annie (Tyler) White all of Kimball, NE. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.