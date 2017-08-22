Erma A. Snyder, 84, Bayard

Erma A. Snyder, 84, of Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Erma was a member of the Melbeta Methodist Church in Melbeta.

Erma is survived by her two sons, Dale (Lori) Snyder of Bayard and Jay (Lorie) Snyder of Ozark, Missouri; grandchildren, David (Keonnie) Snyder, Joanna (Ryan) Swanson, Kimberly (Tim) Hendricks, TJ (Brittany) Snyder and Matthew (Kimee) Snyder; thirteen great grandchildren; three brothers and their spouses; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; and her parents, Fred and Faye Colerick.