Erma M. (Getz) Boyd, 98

A memorial service for Erma M. (Getz) Boyd, age 98, who died on April 20, 2017 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center, will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Gering Memorial Chapel, 1755 11th St. with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Cremation has already taken place and a private family inurnment will be later. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Gering United Methodist Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com .

Erma was born September 20, 1918 at Guy, Kansas to Ervin Getz and Rosa (Sandkamp) Getz. She received her early education at country schools in Phillips County Township and graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1937. After high school she attended one year of normal school qualifying her to teach in the small country schools. On May 31, 1941 she married Willis Eugene Boyd in Kansas

They lived and farmed in Phillips County for several years prior to moving to the Nebraska panhandle, living several places before making their home in Gering. She was a member of the Gering United Methodist Church. Survivors include four daughters: Sandra Boyd and Roberta J. Boyd of Gering, Denise Boyd of Lincoln, Nebraska and Carol Barr (M. James) of York, Nebraska and their children Sarah Barr(Dan Ruth), Amy Barr and David Barr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her uncle and aunt that raised her Elmer and Ruth (Getz) Schropp and their son Lawrence Schropp, and her brother Robert Getz of Hoxie, Kansas and his wife Maxine.