Erma Rusch, 74, Scottsbluff

Erma Rusch,74 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastors Chris Kester Beyer and Larry Spomer officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

She was born on November 29, 1944 at Alliance, Nebraska to Irving “Leo” and Stella (Outson) Winterer. She received her early education in Gering, graduating from Gering High School and attended University Nebraska of Lincoln and received her BA in Education. She received her Masters Degree in German at University of Wyoming.

She married Willard Rusch on July 7, 1968 at Calvary Lutheran Church and made their home in Scottsbluff. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She taught German and Spanish at Gering High School for 38 years. She and her husband Willard enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Laramie Peak. She loved puzzle books.

Survivors include her husband Willy, daughter Rebecca Tompkins (Cody Pierce), grandchildren Ayden Tompkins 9, Dyllen Pierce 4 and James Pierce; brother Kerry Winterer (Norma Hanson) and nephew and niece Grant and Martha.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer Rush and parents.