Ernest Grant “Ernie” Ouderkirk, 81, passed unexpectedly Sunday evening, March 10th at RWMC. A Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15th at 1:30 p.m. at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday March 14th at Gering Memorial Chapel from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the church or the Gering Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Ernie was born April 30, 1937 in Scottsbluff, the son of Miletus H. and Lillian V. (Yount) Ouderkirk. He farmed and ranched in the Carter Canyon area, southwest of Gering, his entire life. Ernie loved farming and ranching. His father died when he was 14 and he and his mother took on the responsibilities of the ranch and farm. Ernie was active in 4-H as a youth. He graduated for Gering High School in 1955. Ernie and Marline Kaufman were married on October 28, 1956, at Gering. The couple celebrated 46 years of marriage before her passing in 2002.

Ernie and Marline enjoyed the farm and ranch life and their family. In later years, Ernie enjoyed numerous hobbies including collecting coins, rocks and artifacts, and antiques, especially those related to farming and ranching and the Old West. Ernie was an active member of Central Church of Christ where he served as deacon for many years. He was a member of Legacy of the Plains and served as president and board member of the C.W. Yount Foundation from its inception. Ernie was a friend to many and was the ‘solid rock’ for his family. He was a generous man and devoted to his Lord.

Ernie married Mary Schleicher Dickinson in 2003. Mary, who suffered from severe health problems, passed in 2004. In 2005 Tessie Luce Ellerman and Ernie were married and were together until 2017 when ill health necessitated her residency at Heritage Estates.

Ernie is survived by Tessie; his daughter Vickie (Perry) Crom; son Todd Ouderkirk (Denise); his sister Joan Cromer; granddaughters Rhianon Schmidt, Brandy (A.J.) Johnson, Cassy (Nick) Eskam; great grandchildren Taylie Schmidt, Lane and Kinsley Peak, Jace and Jax Johnson; and nephews and niece Brad (Patti) Cromer, Greg (Kerri) Cromer and Karen (Jerry) Johnson.

Ernie’s life of loving family and the land will be long remembered.