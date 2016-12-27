Ernestina Rangel, 86, Scottsbluff

Ernestina Rangel, 86, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at Regional West Medical Center. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jose Martinez officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Ernestine’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Ernestina was born June 19, 1930 in Detroit, MI to Manuel and Manuela (Sanchez) Lopez. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. She was very active in her church and worked as a cook most of her life.

Ernestina is survived by her sister Maria Josephina Magana; children Diane (Eric) Carman, and Mark (Christine) Vasquez; grandchildren Darlene, Eric, Jr., and Daniel; sisters in law Trine and Theresa Lopez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents, brothers Vicente (Eva) Lopez, Edward (Lilia) Lopez, Jose (Epifania) Lopez, Juan Lopez, Ruben Lopez, and Robert Lopez; sisters Florinda Lopez and Yolanda (Antonio) Vasquez; and brother in law Avelino Magana preceded her in death.