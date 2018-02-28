Espiridion Arriaga, 62, Scottsbluff

Espiridion Arriaga, 62, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 4-7pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Rosary starting at 7pm with Father Sorenson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Guadalajara, Mexico. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dugankramer.com.

Espiridion was born on February 28, 1955 at Aguas Calientes, Mexico to Aurelio and Margarita (Lomeli) Arriaga. On August 10, 1999 Espiridion married the love of his life Rebeca Espinoza at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Scottsbluff. They made their home and raised their family in Scottsbluff. He was a long time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Survivors include his wife Rebeca; daughters Violet (James) Ramirez of Scottsbluff, Aurelia Bald Eagle of Scottsbluff, Yoselin Arriaga (boyfriend Montell Cabral) of Scottsbluff; sons Manuel (Cara) Gutierrez of Scottsbluff, Jesus Arriaga of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Ray, Bryanna, Ysella, and Felix Trejo Jr. Arriaga, Augustine, Irma, Jose, Destinee, and Alonzo, and Devon Tae; 3 great-granddaughters; brothers Agustin, David, Salvador, and Jaime Arriaga of Scottsbluff; sisters Irma, Maria, San Juana, and Josefine of Guadalajara, Mexico; mother Margarita Arriaga; and numerous other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Aurelio; uncle Joaquin Arriaga; and nephew George Arriaga.