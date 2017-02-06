Esther Kikua Hara, 83, Scottsbluff

Esther Kikua Hara, 83, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017, after a brief illness with loved ones at her side. A funeral service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 East 20th Street, in Scottsbluff, at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 with Pastor Jeff Fiet officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A reception will be held at the Japanese Hall, 1705 Avenue C, Scottsbluff, following burial. Visitation will be held from 2-9 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in her name be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 101 East 20th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, or to the giver’s favorite charity. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Esther was born in La Junta, CO, on April 16, 1933, to Shiyobei and Kikuno (Imamura) Shiraishi. Esther graduated from Rocky Ford High School in 1951. She was married to Theodore (Ted) Hara on August 4, 1956, in Rocky Ford, CO.

Esther was a farmer’s wife, helping Ted with numerous tasks such as driving trucks to the sugar beet dump during harvest or driving the tractor during weed burning season. Her passion was raising wonderful vegetable and flower gardens, and knitting and creating beautiful quilts and blankets to share with family and friends. She was also an excellent seamstress, having had many local customers and making wedding dresses for soon-to-be young brides in the neighborhood. Esther was also active in her children’s activities being co-leader of the girls Buttons & Bows 4-H Club, proudly watching her children show their livestock at the county fair, and supporting them in after-school sports. Esther also loved listening to country music.

Esther was an excellent cook. While her children attended grade school at Lake Minatare, she worked as a cook’s helper in the school’s cafeteria. Her love for cooking took her to becoming manager of the Town and Country Deli & Café where a loyal crowd came to enjoy her homemade cabbage burgers and pies. Having honed her skills for many years from raising and butchering the family-raised chickens, she then went on to work at Panhandle Co-op working in the meat department packaging, wrapping and filling the counters. Still active in her later years, she worked part-time for ABC Nursery taking care of the annuals and creating potted plant arrangements. Esther shared her gardening wisdom with all who were interested.

Esther was a loving wife, compassionate and giving mother, grandmother, and a great friend to many.

She is survived by her children, daughter, Evelyn, of Colorado Springs, CO; sons, Michael (Mariam) of Redwood City, CA and Richard of San Jose, CA; and granddaughters, Heather and Katie.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Mary, Frances, Mollie and Alice; and brothers, Frank, Harley and Thom.