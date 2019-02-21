Esther L. Propp, 95, Minatare

Esther L. Propp, 95, of Minatare, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A prayer service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Esther was born August 4, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Carl and Margaret (Schuppie) Rieb. She married Victor Propp on January 1, 1942 in Scottsbluff. The couple made their home in Minatare where they farmed and ranched.

Esther was a wonderful homemaker and farm wife. She worked hard caring and providing for her family. Esther loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Esther’s family members looked forward to her delicious angel food birthday cakes on their special day. Esther enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She was a member of Emmanuel Congregational Church where she participated in many church functions and groups throughout the years.

Survivors include her children, Stan (May) Propp of Minatare and Sharon (Larry) Kaufman of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Troy Kaufman of Bridgeport, Tricia (Scott) Schmunk of Bridgeport, Chad (Kathy) Propp of Minatare and Kim (Bob) Scripter of Scottsbluff; great grandchildren, Dustin (Brittany) Kaufman of Greeley, CO, Dalton Propp of Qatar, Molly (Sean) Ridgeway of Alliance, Nathan Schmunk of Lincoln, Reese Scripter of Laramie and Cade Scripter of Scottsbluff; great great grandchildren, Hunter and Eric Kaufman of Greeley, CO; sister, Irene Eskam of Gering; along with nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; great granddaughter, Stevie Propp; brother, Raymond Rieb; her mother in law and father in law; and brothers in law and sisters in law.