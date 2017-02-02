Esther Margheim, 93, formerly of Lyman, died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lyman with Pastor Cindy Bowker officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Esther was born September 4, 1923 in the Lake Alice community northeast of Scottsbluff to Alex and Mary (Hoff) Becker. She attended Lake Alice School and graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1941.

She married Fred Margheim on September 12, 1941 in Harrisburg. They farmed north of Lyman along Horse Creek for most of their lives.

Esther loved reading, gardening, farming and cooking. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ.

Fred and Esther had three children, Carol (Steve) Scott of Queen Creek, AZ; Timothy (Vicky) Margheim of Scottsbluff and Diane (Roddy) Dunkerson of Lincoln.

She is survived by her three children, their spouses and her grandchildren, Dave (Lynn) Scott of Colleyville, TX, Joseph (Andrea) Margheim of Gering, Jennifer (Edward) Armstrong of Bellevue, NE and Frederick Dunkerson of Green Bay, WI. Esther is also survived by her great grandchildren, Brooke, Carlie, Sloane and Mara Margheim, and Kate and Charlotte Armstrong. She is further survived by her sister, Dollie (Wilfred) Deines of Longmont, CO; and brother, Eugene Becker of Scottsbluff.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; brothers, Alex, David and George Becker; and sisters, Leah Heintz, Rosie Achziger, Hilda Margheim and Helen Williams.