Esther R. Weinmaster, 91, Gering

Esther R. Weinmaster, 91, of Gering, passed away on July 28, 2017 at her home. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held per her request. Inurnment will be at the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering at a later date. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Esther was born December 31, 1925 in Havelock, Nebraska to Jacob and Lydia (Britthouer) Walter. She graduated from Minatare High School in 1943. On November 16, 1947 she was united in marriage to Elmer Weimer and they made their home in Gering. To this union, two daughters were born.

Esther’s hobbies included reading, crocheting, and working puzzles.

Esther is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jeanette and Dennis Weimer; son-in-law Robert Kissel; four grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; two step great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, husband Elmer, daughter Judy Kissel, granddaughter Ashley Rising, sisters Marie Kehn and Frieda Deines, and brothers Edwin, Henry, Harold, and Jake.