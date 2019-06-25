Eugene Calvin Schwabauer, 90, Gering

Eugene Calvin Schwabauer, 90, of Gering, went peacefully to be with our Lord surrounded by family. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Eugene’s honor may be made in care of the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be made by viewing Eugene’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Eugene had fought a valiant battle against age and cancer, so the peace he enjoys now in heaven is well deserved.

Eugene was born in Minatare, NE to Fredrick and Amelia (Wirth) Schwabauer. He married the love of his life, Violet Irene Fulk, on January 19, 1949. He was a long time respected business owner of Fred’s Quick Service before retiring in Scottsbluff.

Eugene was a member of the Mitchell Jaycees, Elks, Moose Lodge and Eagle’s Lodge. His enjoyment was family, fishing, camping, hunting and bowling. He was inducted into the American bowling Congress Hall of Fame in February 2003.

Eugene is survived by his wife Violet Irene of Gering; sons Larry (Nerita) of AZ, Jerry (Beth) of KS and John (Kathy) of NC; sisters Evelyn Reichert and Mary Ann Schwabauer of NE; sister-in-law Darlene (Curtis) Kenzy of WY; grandchildren Andrea Wetherington, Jason and Brian Schwabauer, Benjamin and Joseph Schwabauer, Samantha Elzey, and Joe Warner; great-grandchildren Jayden and Emilia Schwabauer, Melina Schwabauer, Ryan, Luke and Adisyn Wetherington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents preceded him in death.