Eugene “Gene” Curtis Lane, 85, Scottsbluff

Eugene "Gene" Curtis Lane, 85, entered into eternal rest on December 11, 2017 at the Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff.

Gene was born March 24, 1932 in Gering to Everett and Grace (Estabrook) Lane. He was the youngest of six children and grew up north of Scottsbluff where he attended Lake Alice School. He began working as a farm hand, and later worked at Pathfinders Irrigation Company until he was drafted into the United States Army on December 5, 1952. While in South Korea and Japan he became a Staff Sargent and received a bronze star and other medals for service in the war. After returning home, he served an additional eight years for the Army Reserve while working at Pathfinders Irrigation Company. He attended Diesel Mechanics School and worked for Bamrick’s Trucking Company for thirteen years. He began working for the American Colloid Company as a Master Truck Mechanic until his retirement in 1994.

On June 2, 1956, he married the love of his life, Jerene Jo Josiassen. To this union, four children were born, Scott, Vickie, Tim, and Susan. Gene loved the outdoors and spent many summers at the Riverside Zoo with his family. He enjoyed taking walks, riding bikes, sports, hunting and archery. Gene was always building or fixing something, there wasn’t anything that he could not fix. Gene was an amazing cook and there wasn’t a dish he hadn’t perfected in his own way. He also enjoyed playing checkers with his grandchildren and watching westerns.

Gene was a man of few words but he was always there for his family. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He never complained, he was a strong and resilient man, nothing got him down. Gene had a smile that could light up a room, and a hug that was unforgettable. He will be truly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. For the last eleven years of Gene’s life, he was on Dialysis where he received wonderful care. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at DaVita, Dr. Lindsey Mosel as well as Welcov Assisted Living where Gene resided.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Grace Lane; one brother Carol Lane, and four sisters, Leona, Alice, Betty and Helen.

Gene is survived by wife, Jerene Lane of Scottsbluff and children, Scott and Brenda Lane of Gering, Vickie Marrill of Gering, Tim and Sonja Lane of Scottsbluff, and Richard and Susan Reisig of Scottsbluff, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.