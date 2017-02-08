Eugene “Gene” Vogel, Alliance

Eugene “Gene” L. Vogel of Alliance passed away February 3, 2017 at the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of his life later this summer. In lieu of memorials please donate to your local food pantry or Humane Society. Cards of sympathy may be sent to Gene’s family at 9203 S. Railroad Ave Bridgeport, NE. 69336. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.

Gene was born in Alliance, NE. on June 2, 1929 to John and Fern (Johnson) Vogel. He grew up on the family farm West of Alliance. He attended school through the eighth grade at Dist. # 22 and attended one year of High School in Hemingford.

Gene was married to Betty J. Russell in 1947. They had four children, John, Joanne, Kathy and Steve. Gene farmed the family farm until moving to Alliance in the mid 60’s where he then managed the Legion Club, the Hitching Post Lounge and later the Iron Horse Restaurant and Lounge. He moved to California in the late 80’s where he worked at the Laguna Seca Golf club in Monterey Bay. He moved back to NE. in the mid 90’s where he retired and worked as a handy man.

Gene was an Avid trap shooter in the early years, he also loved the game of golf and played several Pro Am tournaments as a golf Pro. He was always there to help anyone who needed it and never knew a stranger.

He lived in his home in Alliance until January 10th of 2017 when he moved the Chimney Rock Villa assisted living in Bayard.

Gene is survived by his children John Vogel of Mesquite, NV, Joanne (Rodger) Berry of Bridgeport, Kathy Meyer and Steve (Mary) Vogel all of Alliance; grandchildren Gene Vogel of Omaha NE., Nikki Bermel of Southerland, NE., Sid Berry of Bridgeport NE., Kendra (Eric) Backer of Gretna NE., Tari (Ron) Suemnick of Mayfield KY., Rick (Erin) Meyer of Sidney NE., Melissa (Mark) Kimmel and Tyson Vogel all of Alliance NE; great grandchildren Mike and Stephanie Berry, Alex, Sofia and Eme Backer, Bryce and Mykala Suemnick, Teah and Brendan Meyer, Tavin, Kyah and Ellie Kimmel; one great-great grandson Lincoln Berry; sister Verda Broad of Scottsbluff, NE.; and his faithful companion Smoke.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Izola Gardener, Irene Underwood, Phyllis Nowellis and Betty Downing and brother Jack.