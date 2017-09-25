Eunice Lenore Burry, 99

Eunice Lenore Burry went to be with her Lord and Savior four days short of her 100th Birthday on September 22, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Private family visitation and burial at Angora Cemetery were held. Her Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, September 25, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Reverend William Jay, Pastor Ben Hart, and Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Memorials may be given to Gideons International, Samaritan’s Purse, or Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. Condolences may be left by visiting her tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Eunice was born September 26, 1917 at Lynn, Nebraska in Morrill County to Guy Howard and Pearl Aurellia (Dollard) Metz. She attended school through the 8th grade at Rielly Hill School in rural Morrill County, before graduating from Bridgeport High School with the Class of 1935.

She received her Normal Training and taught from 1936-1939 at North Wildhorse north of Bayard and then Fairview #50. She was united in marriage to Walter C. Burry on April 6, 1939 at the Emmanuel Congregational Parsonage where she attended and is now a member.

Eunice attended Chadron State College, Kearney State College, and graduated from Scottsbluff Community College in 1960. She taught 8 more years at Fairview #50 and then at the Minatare Grade School until retiring in May of 1972 after 22 years of teaching.

Eunice and Walter attended the Assembly of God Churches and Sunday School in Bridgeport and Minatare. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the Women’s Ministries for many years.

Eunice is survived by her daughters Anita Louise and her husband Richard Duncan of Scottsbluff, Sharon Marie and her husband William Jay of Jacksonville, FL, and Donna Pearl and her husband Ted Johnson of Fort Garland, CO; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Twyla Metz; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Fred Leon Burry, brothers Guy H. Metz and Dale F. Metz, sisters Betty Ann McFarland and Norma Jane Dasher, and grandson Timothy Jay.