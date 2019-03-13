Eva Flores, 89, Scottsbluff

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Eva Flores, 89, of Scottsbluff passed away peacefully into the arms of her Father. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 from 4pm – 6pm at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Templo Shalom in Scottsbluff with Pastor Javier Parra officiating. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences and memories of Eva may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Eva was born November 20, 1929 in Belman, Iowa to Jose and Rita Escamilla. She was one of thirteen children. On September 29, 1954, she married Mundo Flores and together they raised six children: Rita, Linda, Mundo, Pete, Judy, and Esther. Eva was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Eva was also devoted to the Lord. She was a lifetime member of the Assembly of God church and Templo Shalom Church in Scottsbluff. Her large Mexican meals and excellent homemade pies will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by five children; 24 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; sisters Vicki, Rebecca, Bernice, Sarah; brothers Daniel, and Sam; and numerous other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mundo and daughter Linda.