Evadean Loomis, 95, Alliance

Evadean Loomis, 95, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.

She was born on November 22, 1921 in Auburn, IL to Keith and Inez (Collins) McCool. When she was 13 her family moved to a farm north of Alliance. Her family would later farm west of Alliance and Evadean graduated from Alliance High School in 1939.

On May 12, 1942 she was united in marriage to Alex Loomis at Newcastle, WY. Together they ranched south of Alliance until 1981. She then worked at Woolrich for many years.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Ronald and Susan Loomis of Arvada, CO, Richard and Peggy Loomis of Farmington, NM, Karen and Larry Perry of Twin Bridges, MT, Sue Allen of Stanton, IA, Linda and Alan Kennicutt of Alliance, NE, Donna McCabe and Keith Perry of Twin Bridges, MT, and Daniel and Pam Loomis of Mena, AR. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 6 great- great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Jim, 1 grandson, 1 granddaughter and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Bates-Gould Chapel. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1- 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the family being present from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Highland Park Care Center.