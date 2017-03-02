Evelyn Irene Weinmeister, 83, Scottsbluff

Evelyn Irene Weinmeister, 83, of Scottsbluff died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. There will be no visitation and a celebration service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to KCMI or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Evelyn was born March 5, 1933 in Minatare, one of thirteen children born to Henry and Mary (Foos) Weinmeister. She attended Minatare Schools and received her GED diploma at Western Nebraska Community College in May 2013.

Evelyn was employed as a telephone operator for 10 ½ years before working for 35 ½ years and retiring from First State Bank as Vice-President. She later worked with Experience Works until health issues required her to retire.

Evelyn enjoyed bowling, playing her piano and organ, ballroom dancing, eating out with the 50 Girls and entertaining family and friends.

Survivors include her brothers, Harold (Doris) of Omaha, William (Jody) and Donald (Pam) of Morrill and Robert (Rhonda) of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters, Vera Heidingsfelder, Dorothe (Albert) Fox and Wilma (George) Bott all of Scottsbluff, Rose Hullinger of Kearney and Linda (Gerald) Kehn of Gering; as well as many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Ruth Weinmeister of Barnett, MO; and brother-in-law, Duane Ray of Kearney.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Sr. and Mary Weinmeister; infant brother, Paul Weinmeister; brother, Henry L. Weinmeister Jr.; sister, Kathryn Ray; brothers-in-law, Fred Heidingsfelder and Robert Hullinger; sister-in-law, Kathy Weinmeister; and nephews, Ronald and Steven Heidingsfelder.