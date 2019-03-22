Evelyn Lee Mabin Herbaugh was born December 2, 1936 to Cora Laura Beal and Gerald W. Mabin in Hemingford, NE. On August 11, 1955 she married Billy J. Herbaugh in Gering, NE. They had six children, Marcene J. Damitz (Jeff); Billy D. Herbaugh (Brenda); Edna R. Patterson (David); Becky L. Patterson; Elizabeth Ann Herbaugh (deceased); Andrew V. Herbaugh (Martha). Evelyn is preceded in death by both of her parents, as well as by her brothers Leonard and Dale Mabin; her husband Bill and young daughter, Elizabeth Ann.

Bill and Evelyn were married in 1955 and lived for several years in Hemingford, NE; from there, they lived in several places in different states in the West, most notably, Gordon, NE, where Bill passed away in 2011. In each place they lived, they strived to make it a home by nurturing a garden, raising livestock, attending church in the community, and even keeping a bee hive or two. Together, they helped provide food and sustenance to many in need, becoming treasured honorary “grandparents” to all who met them. Evelyn was a devout member of the Baptist faith and had a deep conviction to always be a true friend to any that needed one.

Evelyn will be survived by fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. The Herbaughs opened their home to multiple foster children in their youth and they volunteered with the Head-Start program in several capacities for several years late in their lives. She enjoyed fishing with her family, making her own jams, jellies, butters, and canning all sorts of vegetables grown in her garden over the years. In her later years she looked forward to playing bingo in each community she was living in at the time as she traveled to live with each one of her grown children after Bill passed away, with the last place being Utah, where she was hospitalized due to illness. Evelyn Herbaugh passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah after suffering from a bout of pneumonia.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Hemingford with Pastor Esther Achi officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.