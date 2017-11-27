Evelyn Myra Dunn, 84, Mitchell

Evelyn Myra Dunn, 84, of Mitchell, passed away peacefully at her home in Mitchell on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Evelyn lived in Mitchell for 59 years. She was a very petite lady with a big heart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 30, 2017 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Mike Wetovick as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Mitchell Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Cremation has taken place in accordance with Evelyn’s wishes. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Evelyn was born February 4, 1933 to Okley and Rowena (Watson) Edgell in Crawford. She was raised in Andrews, Nebraska. She lost her mom in April 1943 and then moved with her Dad and three sisters to Harrison in April 1944. Evelyn attended Sioux County Schools, graduating from Harrison High School in 1950.

Evelyn married Francis A. “Pat” Dunn on July 18, 1951 in Harrison. Together they welcomed four children.

Evelyn’s work experience included working as a school teacher in Harrison, a medication aide at the Mitchell nursing home and a lab tech at Western Sugar. She also provided babysitting and house cleaning throughout the years. She and her husband successfully owned and operated Stop & Go Pizza in Mitchell for ten years after her husband’s retirement.

Evelyn was a lost lady after Pat’s passing on October 25, 2014. She continued taking drives to check on the families’ cattle on her pasture ground after Pat’s death. She looked forward to running daily errands with her daughter, Roxanne, and seeing people around Mitchell. Until her illness, she was always ready to go for rides and get out of the house with her family. She was then anxious to get home after playing her Pick5 regular ticket and a couple quick picks. Every morning she had to check the paper to see if she had won and this became a weekly part of her routine. Evelyn was gifted with playing the piano by ear and could pick out any song and play it. She liked the Denver Broncos and the Nebraska Huskers.

She loved her family and always asked what each of them were doing and worried about them constantly. She wanted to help family and friends any way she could. She and Pat established college funds for their great grandchildren who meant the world to them. Evelyn always looked forward to popping in at Redz Bar & Grill where she would play Keno and visit with the customers.

Survivors include her children, RoAnn Dunn, Doug (Andrea) Dunn and Roxanne (Brad) Helgerson all of Mitchell; grandchildren, Silas Dunn, Brittni Chancellor, Trevor Dunn, Joslin Henkel, Brock Helgerson and Kortni Zeiler; and seven great grandchildren with another due in December.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pat; son, Patrick Dunn; granddaughter, Jessica Dunn; and three siblings.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Regional West Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Evelyn.