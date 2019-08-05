Evelyn Neuwirth, 94, Gering

Evelyn Neuwirth, 94, of Gering, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her funeral service will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 6 from 4-7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Evelyn’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Evelyn’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Evelyn was born October 4, 1924 in Scottsbluff to Henry and Marie (Grentz) Eisenach. She graduated from Minatare High School in 1943. She attended college and became a teacher. She married Edwin Neuwirth on Feb 15, 1948 and along with teaching, became a full-time homemaker as well. Edwin and Evelyn traveled extensively to many countries including Australia and New Zealand for their 40th wedding anniversary, England, the Panama Canal and across the United States.

Evelyn enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking for her grandkids. She was a garage sale junkie, had an extensive doll and unicorn collection, as well as many shoes. She looked forward to each Saturday when she got her hair done. She was a classy, prim and proper lady. She was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff, and she was also a den mother. She will be lovingly missed by her family and friends.

Evelyn is survived by her grandchildren Craig (Amy) Neuwirth, Melody Marsh, Dustin Neuwirth and Jordan Neuwirth; great-grandchildren Zach and Kyle Marsh, and Kaydan Neuwirth; sisters Carol (Oz) Osmon and Dorothy (David) Kaufman; daughters-in-law Roxanne Reynolds and Vicki Neuwirth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents; husband Edwin; children Timothy, Kent and Marilyn Neuwirth; brothers Harry, Donald, Ronald and Leonard Eisenach; and granddaughter Laura Beth Neuwirth all preceded her in death.