Evelyn Rose (Kopecky) Whitaker, 96, died peacefully on December 18th. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 31st at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 501 Winter Creek Dr. in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be at Gering Memorial Chapel from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, December 30th.

Evelyn was born August 24th, 1922 in Schuyler, Nebraska to Frank and Rose Kopecky. Following two years of study at the University of Nebraska, she moved to Long Beach, California where she worked at the Naval Shipyards during World War II. During this time, she made several journeys by train around the U.S. later ending up in Camas, Washington where she found a job at the Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill and met Lincoln Ronald Whitaker. The two were later married in Ogden, Utah on February 28th, 1948. They moved to Anchorage Alaska for a time and then onto Chicago, Illinois where Ron attended The University of Chicago. They moved to Gering in 1952 where they spent a lifetime serving the community. Evelyn served in the, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, Oregon Trail Days, and many years at the Hospital auxiliary. She provided service to the community and her church serving in many leadership positions. She loved adventure and travelled extensively through the United States and to several countries. She climbed the Great Wall in China at the age of 80. Her tenacity and optimism kept her moving throughout her life even after she was confined to a wheelchair.

Evelyn is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Whitaker; and her sisters, Louise Paone and Roma Kay Lusche. Her survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Connie Whitaker; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Dana Greathouse; son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Melody Whitaker; ten grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.