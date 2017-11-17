Everett L. Kelley, 92, Kimball

Everett L. Kelley, 92, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 17, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball with Father Sagar and Father Karnish officiating. Burial will be held in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff on Friday at 2:00 p.m. Christian Wake Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Father Sagar officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the obituary and leave condolences for the family.

Memorials may be given to the Kimball County Manor or the Cheyenne County Veterans DAV Van at 1000 10th Avenue, Sidney, Nebraska, 69162. The services for Everett have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Everett LeRoy Kelley was born in Melbeta, Nebraska on November 3, 1925, the son of Roy and Doris (Johnson) Kelley. He attended school at the Lake Alice and Minatare Schools. He drove a taxi in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He met Vera Smith and they were married in Harrisburg on September 7, 1942. They continued to live in Scottsbluff. Everett enlisted in the US Army on January 24, 1944. He served his country during WWII and he was honorably discharged on December 21, 1945. He returned to Scottsbluff and continued to drive a taxi and also worked for O.P. Skaggs Grocery. They moved to Rapid City, South Dakota and lived there for 3 years. They lived in Sioux City, Iowa for a short time before moving back to Scottsbluff. In 1964 they moved to Kimball, Nebraska where they owned and operated Kelley’s Café. He was known for his pan fried chicken and was an excellent cook, they closed the restaurant in 1974. Everett then drove a truck until retiring in 1991. He then worked part-time for the Kimball High School. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing and sports. He knew no strangers and loved to talk to anyone.

Survivors include his wife Vera Kelley of Kimball, NE; children Mary Ann Kelley of San Diego, CA; Jim (Shirley) Kelley of Cheyenne, WY; Gary (Marjorie) Kelley of Scottsbluff, NE; Jack (Dorann) Kelley of Longmont, CO; Nancy (Jerry) Magorian of Lincoln, NE; Mike (Deb) Kelley of Kimball, NE; Paul Kelley of Longmont, CO; Joe (Angela) Kelley of Lincoln, NE; and Vince (Laura) Kelley of Gering, NE; brothers Norman (Lettie) Kelley of Salem, OH and Roy Kelley of Washington; sisters Margaret Walker of Deltona, FL; and Rosie Artrup of Parker, CO; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grand children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Katherine Joyce Kelley, 4 brothers and 3 sisters