Evonn Kay Carter, 67, Scottsbluff

Evonn Kay Carter, 67, of Scottsbluff, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at her home with her husband, Doug, by her side. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 22, 2017 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be made to Nebraska Children’s Home or Salem Congregational Awana Group. Friends are invited to send online condolences to the family at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Evonn was born to Harold and Helen (Zitterkopf) Bott in Scottsbluff on May 29, 1950. She was a lifelong member of Salem Congregational Church where she was confirmed. She was always a faithful believer in Jesus Christ.

Evonn grew up in the Panhandle of Nebraska and went to Gering Public Schools, graduating from Gering High School. She went on to continue her education graduating from Nebraska Western College and then attended Chadron State College. Evonn received her Masters of Science in Education in August of 1986. She taught elementary school in Scottsbluff and Lyman for 35 years.

Evonn met Douglas Carter in 1969, they began dating and soon married on August 15, 1971 in Scottsbluff. She always held dear all of her special memories of times spent together with Doug. Evonn and Doug had 46 years of marriage together before her passing. Evonn’s children, grandchildren, family and friends have always held a very loving place in her heart.

Evonn is survived by her husband, Douglas Carter; two children, David Carter and Tera Carter; three grandchildren, Kaylynn and Cody Sherfey and Austin Van Winkle; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen Bott.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bjorling and the Regional West Hospice team.