Faith Anne Haworth, 56, Scottsbluff

Faith Anne Haworth, 56, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on December 7, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 5-7 PM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Burial will follow in Crawford, Nebraska. Memorials have been established to Regional West Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Faith Anne was born on July 13, 1961, at Crawford, Nebraska, to Bill and Maxine Haworth. She received her early education at ESU13. She lived south of Harrison, NE until moving to Scottsbluff in 1967. She was a wonderful person and touched the lives of all who knew her.

She is survived by her siblings; Carolyn (Leondro) Selisizzi of Cordoba, Argentina, Raymond (Pam) Haworth of Harrison, NE, Eldon (Rhonda) Haworth of Scottsbluff, Twila Haworth of Scottsbluff, Stephen Haworth of Lusk, WY, and Thomas Haworth of Gering, NE; uncle Kenneth Haworth of Huntington Beach, CA; her best friend Ronita and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Benjamin, Robert Joseph, and Keith; sister and half-sister Marjorie and Jennifer.