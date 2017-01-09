Fay Landen, 91, Gering

Fay Landen, 91 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, January 6, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her funeral service will be Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Terry Darnall officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. at the chapel. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Fay Landen was born March 27, 1925 near Creede, Colorado to Leo and Hazel Eutsler. They moved to the Manville, Wyoming area when Faye was still very young. She graduated valedictorian from Manville high school, receiving a full scholarship to the University of Wyoming, in Laramie. She earned a teaching certificate and began teaching at the Mosier school in Lance Creek, Wyoming. One of her duties was driving the Model A school bus. She also taught at the Little Lightening School.

She married Andrew Landen December 23, 1946 in Rapid City, South Dakota. They lived near Rapid City before moving to Lusk, Wyoming, then settled in western Nebraska, first on Winter Creek, next on Spring Creek. After Andrew’s death, Fay moved to Gering.

To this union five children were born. Fay volunteered as a room mother at Lake Alice school, a VBS teacher, and a hospital auxiliary worker. She raised chickens and many friendships resulted from her egg route. She used her artistic talents to paint, knit, crochet, sew, write poetry, and garden. Rock hunting was a huge part of her life. Many family trips were planned around this activity. After her children were raised, Fay worked as a census taker for several seasons.

Survivors include two sons, Gary of Gering, Bruce(Melody) of Kearney, NE, one daughter, Anne(Alan) of Norfolk, NE, daughter in law Pat Landen of Richland, Washington, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren, and sister Catherine Thompson of Hot Springs, SD.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Andrew in 2007, 2 sons, Jonathan and Craig, and 5 siblings.