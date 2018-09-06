Faye Root, 85, Scottsbluff

Faye Root, 85, of Scottsbluff, passed peacefully from this life to her new life in Glory on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. She was married for 40 years to her beloved husband, Don. Faye was a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a grandmother and a great grandmother. She was loved by all. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 10, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Faye was born Martha Faye Brown in Scranton, Iowa to Allan and Della (Shannon) Brown, but was raised on the family farm in Lanesboro, Iowa. She had twelve siblings. She had lots of stories about growing up on the farm. Faye lettered in band (she played the trumpet) and in basketball during high school. She took a secretarial course at a nearby business college following high school. Faye received her diploma and soon met and later married Roger Peterson. The couple had two sons, Larry and Russell. Faye and Roger later divorced. Eventually, she met and married Don Root and became a step-mother to Don Jr, Lori and Lisa.

Faye worked as a claims adjustor for many years and later as a secretary at a regional hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. She and Don explored the country after retirement in their RV before deciding to settle for their remaining years in Scottsbluff. She loved to travel and see new things. Faye had a great love of music and nothing (except maybe her grandchildren) made her happier than to sit at the piano and play gospel music. Faye had a strong and enduring Christian faith. Her hobbies included crocheting, bridge, needlework, crossword puzzles and reading. Faye was known for her kind and generous nature. She had a ready smile and a good sense of humor. You were glad you knew her and you always felt her love.

Faye is survived by her husband Don; children and step children, Larry Peterson, Russell Peterson, Don Root Jr, Lori Root Urey and Lisa Root Landen; grandchildren, Eric, Jim, Kayla, Brynna, Don Michael, Beverly, Lewis, Shandra, Zach, David, Michael, Brandon and Samantha; great grandchildren, Donna, Ty, Robert and two new twin girls; and siblings, Paul, Dean, Loyd, Neva, Ruth and Rita.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings. She will be greatly missed.