Febronio Solano (Junior) Plasencio walked home to be with his Savior on June 02, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 07, 2018 at noon at the Mitchell City Park. Memorials are designated to the family to help cover Junior’s medical expenses. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Junior was born October 21, 1961 to Febronio and Carmen (Solano) Plasenco and received his early education at Mitchell Public Schools. At a young age he married Janie Rodriguez and to this union 3 children were born: Patricia, Priscilla, and Febronio M. Jr. He worked for Jay Parker for many year driving semi before becoming a lineman for Roosevelt Public Power where he received his Journeyman’s License. His love of his work being a Journeyman/Lineman took him to many places to help others, including the victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Galveston, Houston, TX area.

He married the love of his life, Jenise Helling in February 2008, who was able to travel with him to many of the places he worked. They spent 12 years together, ten of those years as a married couple.

Junior loved fishing with his kids and grandkids and especially with his dad. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and doing his at home carpentry/remodeling projects. He loved working with his dad on the trucks. He spent a lot of time with his fur babies, especially his partner-in-crime, Gizmo.

He was preceded in death by his mother Carmen, and both sets of grandparents.

He is survived by his wife Jenise; children Trish (Sean) Campos, Cilla (Thomas Garcia) Plasencio, Jr Plasencio; siblings Frances (Ramon) Morales, Abel (Amber) Plasencio, David (Candy) Plasencio, Febronio “Ronnie” (Maria Mancillas) Plasencio Jr; father Febronio Sr; step-children Collin Stanton, James (Vanessa) Stanton, Britney (Steven Loos) Stanton; grandchildren Alexa, Austin, Presley, Thessaly, Kassi, Natalia, Avah, Ethan, Kaden, and Jordyn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Throughout his life, Jr didn’t always lead a Christian life, but he never forgot his Lord and Savior. In 2017 he happily accepted the Lord Jesus Christ back into his life and was baptized before his journey to heaven. He wanted all his friends and family to know Jesus and to be saved so we could all be together again. He will be truly missed and never forgotten.