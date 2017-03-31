Felix V. Koenig, 87, Scottsbluff

Felix V. Koenig, 87, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday April 3, 2017, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, with Father Vincent Parsons officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery here, with military graveside rites rendered by the Nebraska National Guard. Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Sunday, April 2, 2017, beginning at 6:00 p.m, with a Vigil/Rosary Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Memorials in his name may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church or to St. Agnes School. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Felix Vincent Koenig, the son of F. Joseph and Anna A. (Rosno) Koenig, was born May 28, 1929 in Holt County, southwest of Ewing, Nebraska. When the family moved to the Clearwater-Neligh, Nebraska area, he continued his education in rural schools, and graduated from Neligh High School with the class of 1947. Felix farmed with his father until being inducted into the United States Army in 1951, serving with the Occupation Forces in Austria. Following his honorable discharge from the Army in 1953, he became a member of the Nebraska Safety Patrol on July 1, 1954. He married Lucille Gieselman at St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Germantown, Missouri on September 20, 1955. They spent their life together in the Panhandle of Nebraska living in Chadron, Sidney and Scottsbluff. He moved through the rank of Sergeant and onto Lieutenant before retiring from the patrol on December 31, 1985, with thirty one years of service. He then went to work part time for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a law enforcement officer and Bio-Tech for eighteen years.

Felix was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and held life memberships in the Knights of Columbus and the V.F.W. He was also active with the Cub Scouts as Cub Master and Webelo leader. Much of his spare time was spent packing his family into the station wagon and going fishing. He also enjoyed carpentry and passing those skills onto his sons.

Survivors include his wife of sixty one years, Lucille, their six children, Stephen (Lorri), David (Erma) Dr. Daniel (Betty), Christopher (Lisa), John (Karen) and daughter Ann, who now is Sister Mary Faustina. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one brother Alfred and one sister, Sr. Dorothy Koenig, OSB.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Agnes and his brothers John and Victor.