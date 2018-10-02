Fermine R. Rivera, 84, Scottsbluff

Fermine R. Rivera, 84, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Welcov Assisted Living. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2pm on Friday, October 5, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. A Rosary Service will be held at 6pm on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Fermine’s honor may be made to his family or to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be made by viewing his memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Fermine worked as an auto body repairman and auto painter. He also was volunteer fireman for the city of Mitchell for several years. After retirement, he worked at Monument Mall.

Fermine enjoyed family time and his furbaby, Zena. His passion for playing drums was reflected by the different bands he played in. He was given the nickname “Boogie” by his band members.

Fermine is survived by his children Carol Ann (Lupe) Rabago, Michael Rivera of Scottsbluff, Cindy Nash of Oceanside, CA and Bryant (Kristi) of Ft. Collins, CO; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-eight great grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren; four sisters Josie Porras, Vicky Rivera, Lucy (Manuel) Gallardo and Simona (Henry) Prado; numerous nieces and nephews; and friend Mary Jo Brown and family.

His son Fermine Rivera, Jr. and Veronica Rivera; parents Norberto and Petronila Ribera, brothers Bruce and Louis; sisters Jenny, Augustine, Bessie and Rachel all preceded him in death.

He will be sadly missed by his friends and family and the Welcov staff and residents. A special thanks goes out to Regional West Hospice for all their loving care and compassion.