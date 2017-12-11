Fern D. Townsend, 97, Scottsbluff

Fern D Townsend, 97 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska died at Welcov Assisted Living on Friday, December 8, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, December 12, 2017 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Sheila Miller, Darla Fisher and Stanley Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Valley Cemetery, south of Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8p.m. at the chapel. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Fern Dell Townsend was born in Salem, Missouri, June 11, 1920 to Eugene and Lillie Maud (Richards) Townsend. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1937. She lived at 2020 Avenue B in Scottsbluff for 85 years until she moved to Welcov in 2014. She worked for the Clerk for County Court for 9 years and Deputy County Assessor for 15 years. She took early retirement in 1982 to be a loving caregiver to her mother, Lillie Maud, who lived to be 103. She also cared for her aunts, Alice, Eva and Minnie, and her sisters Alice and Lillie in their latter years.

She made her choice to serve the Lord at 11 years old and remained true to that her entire life. Fern had a deep love for the things of God and lived to share that love with family and friends. Fern never married or was a mother but was a Mother to all. She enjoyed traveling with family or friends.

Survivors include her brothers Ray (Margaret) of Scottsbluff and Bert of Billings, MT; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother and brothers Warren, Eugene, William and sisters Mary Love, Alice Jesse and Lillie Hackett.