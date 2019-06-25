Fern Opal Happel Smith, 101, Bridgeport

Fern Opal Happel Smith age 101, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Skyview of Bridgeport, Nebraska.

She was born October 15, 1917 in Sidney, Nebraska to Walter and Martha Happel. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1937.

On December 25, 1938, she married Clarence E Reinmuth in Sidney, Nebraska and three children were born to this union. They were living in Bridgeport, Nebraska when Clarence died in 1968.

Later she married George H Smith in 1971 and they moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Her favorite pastime was knitting gifts for others.

George died in 1982 and she continued to travel and play cards with friends.

She is survived by her daughters Sally (Larry) Hansen of Alliance, NE and Arlene (Wayne) Miller of Mitchell, NE and son Richard Reinmuth of Gering, NE. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 20 great great grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 8 step great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Fern was preceded in death by her husbands Clarence and George, her parents, grandchildren Alaine Covalt, Matthew Reinmuth and Gracie Etta Widener, step son Jack Reinmuth and her four siblings.

Inurnment will be at a later date at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport, Nebraska.

Memorials may be made to Skyview of Bridgeport/Activities Department 505 O Street, Bridgeport, NE 69336 or the Cemetery Board. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.

Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to Thank the Outstanding staff at Skyview for their excellent care.