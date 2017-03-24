Fern Robinson, 82, Oshkosh

Fern Robinson, 82, of Oshkosh passed away early Wednesday morning, March 22, 2017 at Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh with Reverend Kathy Montira officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Oshkosh City Cemetery.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials may be designated to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 200 E 1st Street, Oshkosh, NE 69154.

Fern Hilda Robinson was born June 23, 1934 to John William and Matilda (Frerichs) Gortemaker at their home by Weyerts Lutheran Church, outside of Lodgepole, Nebraska. She was born their second child, following Gerald Duane. She had another brother, John William, born 13 years later.

Fern attended grade school at Districts 44 and 33 through 8th grade, before starting at Garden County High School in Oshkosh. She played soccer and took piano lessons from Helen Robinson (soon to become her mother-in-law). After graduating in 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Dean Robinson, on a snowy November 23, 1952 at Berea Lutheran Church in Chappell, Nebraska. They had two children: Danny Lee and Paula Jo.

Fern was primarily a house wife and mother. She enjoyed yard work and growing beautiful flowers. Over the years, she had many hobbies: ceramics, birthday club, the Red Hat Club, and doing kind things for others. Paul and Fern greatly enjoyed traveling visiting many states and countries. They especially enjoyed traveling to Germany where her father was born to see her relatives.

Fern was always gracious and a great planner. Her dedication to the church and community is known by many. She was always the first to sign up for a job or volunteer. Fern loved to work and took great pride in keeping her home clean! She was a regular visitor at the local nursing home or taking time with others who enjoyed company.

Fern’s family always came first, with her exceptional faith serving as her beacon.

Fern was preceded in death by her parents, older brother, and grandson Jarred Drew Robinson.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years; children: Danny and wife, Patty Robinson, Paula and husband, Kyle Sissel; grandchildren: Karly Camille Sissel, Blake Kyle Sissel and Lauren MacKenzie Robinson; loving granddaughters-in-law Rachel and Jeanna Sissel; great-grandkids: Alexander Blake Sissel, MacArthur Bryan Sissel and Koleson James Sissel as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.