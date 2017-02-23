Fernando “Fern” Delgado, 92, Scottsbluff

Fernando “Fern” Delgado, 92, of Scottsbluff passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at his home. His visitation will be held from 11 AM until 2 PM on Friday with a funeral service at 2 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Father Jonathan Sorensen is officiating. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Fern was born August 4, 1924 in El Paso, Texas to Jose R. and Perfecta Rodriguez Delgado. He attended Roosevelt Elementary up to the 6th Grade so that he could help his family in the beet fields. He then married a beautiful lady, Jessie Teresa Soto, in the 1940’s. They stayed in Scottsbluff and had eight children.

Fernando worked at the Sugar Factory for many years and in his spare time was a Scout Master. A little later in life he worked at the Scotts Bluff National Monument until retiring in 1998. While working at the Monument he received many awards for his extraordinary services, something he was proud of and talked a lot about. He loved life, family, and friends.

Survivors include 5 sons – Lawrence, Stanley, Daniel, Alex (Clinton), Anthony (Gloria); long time friend Chelsea Covert; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren especially David, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Rosemary, sons Benjamin and Rueben, grandson Michael, sisters Irene Nebarez and Elvira Cameron, and brothers Joe and Alfred.