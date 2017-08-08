Flora Jane Preble, 77, Mitchell

Flora Jane Preble, 77, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Mitchell American Legion. Inurnment will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, August, 12th at the Hay Springs Cemetery. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Jane was born January 21, 1940 in Cody, Nebraska to Clarence and Dorothy (Haag) Faubion. She spent her childhood years in Martin, South Dakota and attended high school at Chadron High School. There she met her husband, Charles, and they were married on June 2, 1959 in Chadron.

Jane is survived by her husband, Charles Preble; son, Michael (Sandra) Preble; daughter, Traci (Michael) Brunz; grandchildren, Justin (Brandi) Brunz, Jeremy (Miana) Brunz, Zachary Preble, Charles Preble lll, and Ashley Brunz; and great grandchildren, Lena, McKenna, Brooklyn and Grayson.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; and son Clarence “CAP” Preble.